Heart of the Haven: Brice Hayward



THE Camden Haven community has been shaped and improved by countless individuals over the years.

One such example is Brice Hayward, this week’s Heart of the Haven.



Having lived in the region for most of his life, Brice has made it his mission to give back to the people and places that have supported him.

“Giving back to people who have supported my journey and always offered their support is something I am very committed to,” said Brice.

From organising fundraising auction nights and touch football gala days, to running fishing and cultural programs, Brice’s passion for community involvement shines through in everything he does.

His extensive volunteer work also includes Camp Quality, Ironman events, natural disaster clean-ups, and countless charity days.

“They are all different in their own way, and I am proud of them all,” Brice said.

“Seeing the community rally together during times of need can really make a difference to those being directly affected, especially while they are finding their feet and marching forward.”

The same commitment is shown in his role as teacher at a local primary school.

Most recently, Brice has played a key role in the fundraising efforts for Cody and the team at Laurieton Seafoods/fishermen’s co-op, following last week’s devastating fire.

“A wise local legend with a big heart, Michael Whiting, who has had a massive impact on me, once told me: ‘The most important thing in your life you can ever do, is donate your time’.”

“This is where a difference can be made by anyone no matter what their personal situation is.

“Thank you to the community for your amazing efforts so far,” said Brice.