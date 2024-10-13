Laurieton RSL Sub-Branch celebrates success of ‘Gone Fishing Day’



OFFERING a day of camaraderie and outdoor fun for military veterans, their families and friends, the Laurieton RSL sub-Branch held its inaugural Gone Fishing Day at Riverview Reserve, North Haven on Saturday, 5 October.

The event was made possible through support from the NSW Department of Primary Industry (DPI), with sub-Branch Sport and Recreation Coordinator Fliur-Louise Genevieve successfully applying for grant funding.



Several other community organisations also contributed to the day’s event, including RSL NSW through its Sport and Recreation program, and the Laurieton United Services Club.

Participants took to the water’s edge to try their luck with a line, while Stan Barron, Mark Monkley and Mike Donaldson kept attendees well fed on BBQ duties.

Sub-Branch President Allan ‘Buster’ Beatty expressed his delight at the turnout, emphasising the importance of engaging veterans in healthy social activities.

“It is heartwarming to witness the community all coming together to support one another,” Mr Beatty said.

“We have had over 60 people here, including children and multi-generational family groups, highlighting the inclusivity and unity of the day.

“Hopefully we will be able to make this an annual event.”

One such participant was Kai Colgin, who enjoyed the opportunity to fish with his family.

“Today was fun,” he said.

“I only caught one fish, a luderick, but being with my Nan, Pop and brothers was great.”

The RSL NSW Sport and Recreation program was introduced three years ago, aimed at fostering social connections and well-being for veterans and their families.

The initiative is now the largest of its kind in Australia, with 944 activities delivered this year alone.

The next planned activity for the Laurieton RSL sub-Branch is a golf day on Sunday, 20 October at the Kew Country Club.

By Kim AMBROSE

