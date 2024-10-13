Collector’s delight as Trash & Treasure Market returns to Coffs Harbour



AN antique movie projector and unique stained glass windows are amongst the special items on sale at the Trash & Treasure Market on Saturday, 12 October at the Coffs Harbour Leagues Club on Stadium Drive.

Doors open at 9.00am.



There will be 25 market stalls offering a wide range of items such as jewellery, vintage linen, pottery, household goods, craft items, antiques and collectables, books, plants, records, bric-a-brac and more.

Most items will be ticketed but if buyers wish to barter, organisers suggest making an offer.

“There is no harm in asking as many of the traders are avid collectors, are keen to downsize and would like to see their stalls cleared,” said Ingrid Gardiner of the Coffs Collectors Club, who host the market.

“Some hobbyists will be there selling their lovingly created craft items, plants and recycled timber items.

“There will be plenty to peruse and lots of bargains.”

Funds raised from the market will help promote the Coffs Antique & Collectors Fair to be held on the last weekend in August, 2025, an annual event hosted by the Coffs Collectors Club.