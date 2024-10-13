Supporting children’s education a key priority for Korora VIEW Club



MEMBERS of Korora VIEW Club are calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week, 13-19 October, and to consider sponsoring a child through the national education charity The Smith Family.

Korora VIEW Club helps three children through The Smith Family’s Learning for Life education support program, which provides families with long term educational, financial and personal assistance so that children have all the essentials needed to fully participate in their learning.



While the members of Koroa VIEW Club are mindful that 2024 has been difficult for many Australians due to the cost-of-living increases, they say it has been particularly hard for those families already doing it tough.

Club President Dianne McLeod, said with one in six children in Australia growing up in poverty, there has never been a more important time to support a child through their education.

“Families are having to make impossible choices during this cost-of-living crisis.

“This could be prioritising rent over sending their child on a school excursion, [and not] being able to afford school books or essential digital learning tools.

“A laptop and reliable internet access at home are now vital for any child’s education.”

The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program helps support children’s learning by providing these essentials.

“Its evidence-based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome educational inequality.

“They support students for the duration of their education, and this helps them build the confidence and skills needed to create better futures.

“There are numerous ways of making a difference to other people’s lives and using Anti-Poverty Week as a catalyst for change.

“We urge doing something, whether it’s sponsoring a child’s education through The Smith Family or another activity – just not turn a blind eye to those who are struggling financially.”

To find out more about joining VIEW, visit view.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI