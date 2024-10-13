Inaugural country music festival to be massive for Coffs



A MASSIVE weekend of country music and family fun is planned for the inaugural Coffs Coast Country Music Festival.

It’s all happening at the Moonee Beach Hotel from Friday to Sunday, 25-27 October.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Saturday’s headlining acts include the Ultimate Luke Combs tribute show, the Country Mud Band, The Daisy Dukes Duo, and Katie Brooke – all performing on the outdoor stage.

Kicking off the weekend in the proper Aussie way is Friday evening’s BBQ warm-up with live music from Dan Hannaford starting at 5pm.

“On the menu are soul-warming country BBQ classics paired perfectly with refreshing drinks,” say the organisers.

Keeping up the family fun on Sunday is the country-themed Dog Day.

Everyone is welcome to bring their four-legged furry friends.

There will be BBQ treats, dog stalls, and costume contests, with prizes for the best-dressed pups.

“We will have live entertainment on the Friday night from 5pm, with a big BBQ Smoke House banquet to get the party started,” the venue’s General Manager Hugh Gillroy told News Of The Area.

“Saturday 26 October, the gates open from 2pm, with live entertainment from 3pm.

“We’re aiming for close to 900 tickets, which will make it the biggest event the hotel has ever had.

“Country music brings out such a fun and energetic crowd and we can’t wait to host what is due to be a special night.”

Tickets are only required for Saturday’s music festival; the rest of the weekend’s events are free.

By Andrea FERRARI

