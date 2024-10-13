Heart Of The Haven: Karen Sparkes



MEET Karen Sparkes, this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Karen grew up in a hardworking Aussie household with good family principles and an open-door policy, especially for those who were struggling.



Her first memories of volunteering began at the young age of six, when her mum would take her to a local aged care facility.

She remembers being allowed to talk as much as she liked and not being told to be quiet.

As Karen grew older she helped stray animals, and then children who had run away from home.

By age 26 Karen had three children of her own, was a foster parent, and a welfare volunteer with Vinnies in Browns Plains, QLD.

“I have always loved helping people in need,” Karen told NOTA.

Karen has lived in Camden Haven for a little over 17 years and believes we are an extremely lucky community.

She started Aussie Battlers just over ten years ago, at a time when she faced her own set of challenges.

The initiative started as a group on Facebook for people to give and request help when needed.

Supported by her partner Steve, her five children and parents, there wasn’t much this small and mighty team could not do.

The team of volunteers grew as did the needs of the community.

Aussie Battlers is now a well respected charity supporting vulnerable and at-risk people and groups across the Mid North Coast.

In the aftermath of the devastating 2019 Black Summer bushfires, Karen and the Aussie Battlers team set up in the bottom of the Laurieton United Services Club to support impacted locals.

They have also aided the community after floods and other natural disasters.

Karen has built two opportunity stores in the past three years, with sales funding their vital work, along with the donations of generous community members and organisations.

Karen also utilises community connections to improve the lives of those in need.

Through relationship building a local bakery donates bread and vegetables, while local supermarkets have a basket for shoppers to donate food items for hampers for those doing it tough.

If Karen had one wish for the Camden Haven community, what would it be?

“Everyone can do their part; we all have something to give,” Karen said.

“Small acts of kindness, like checking on your elderly neighbour, donating, watering a lawn, and volunteering some time.

“Believe me, it’s very rewarding to make a positive impact in a person’s life.”

Now that’s community!