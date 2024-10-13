Locals putt for cash at Kew Country Club



FIVE locals competed for the chance to win $500 in HIT Mid North Coast’s ‘Putt for Cash’ competition at Kew Country Club on Tuesday, 1 October.

Leading up to the event, Hope Endean, the workday announcer at HIT Mid North Coast, had been engaging listeners in an on-air contest.

Listeners were invited to guess how well Hope could putt, with the closest caller winning a family pass to Kew Country Club’s new putt putt course and a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

After some intense competition, five lucky contestants emerged victorious: Stacey De Joux, Leah Ryan, Jodie Bates, Darryl Kelly and Brayden Piper.

The $500 challenge was to pot the ball on hole 13 in the lowest number of shots.

As contestants lined up to take their shots, it was Stacey De Joux who set the pace, however Darryl Kelly’s impressive putting skills eventually secured him the win and the cash.

With no secret technique up his sleeve, Darryl said his plan was to just focus on hitting the ball.

Noel Hiffernan, one of the directors of Kew Country Club, said the event was a fantastic way to inaugurate the club’s new putt putt course, while also giving back to the community.

“We believe our new putt putt course is just spectacular,” he said.

“We are hoping that this facility will be used by everyone in the community, young and old, local families and holidaymakers.”

By Kim AMBROSE