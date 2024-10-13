Surgical stabiliser donation to improve patient outcomes at PMBH



PORT Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) has received a “game-changing” piece of equipment to improve surgical outcomes, particularly for prostate cancer patients.

The $26,000 Stepper Stabiliser has been donated to the hospital’s operating theatre by the Jim Bruce Trust.

By holding and positioning devices such as ultrasound probes, the cutting-edge stabiliser provides clear and consistent images in real -time, improving accuracy and efficiency.

Perioperative Services Nurse Manager Leanne Parsons, said in a statement that the much-needed replacement of the hospital’s old stabiliser, also donated by the Jim Bruce Trust, ensures patients benefit from the latest technology.

“The Stepper Stabiliser is an essential tool for our surgical team,” Ms Parsons said.

“It enhances the precision of image-guided procedures, helping us target areas more accurately and ultimately improving outcomes for our patients.”

The Jim Bruce Trust is a long-time supporter of PMHC, particularly in the area of prostate cancer care.

It was established in memory of Birdon founder Jim Bruce, who died from the disease at the age of 62.

“The Trust’s contributions have helped the hospital stay at the forefront of medical technology, improving the safety and success of critical procedures,” Trustee Dr Nader Awad said.

“We were the first public hospital in the state to have this technology, which was incredible for a regional hospital.”

Founding Trustee Jamie Bruce, Jim’s son, said the family was proud to provide ongoing support “to help ensure our community has access to the best possible medical care.”