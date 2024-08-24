Legacy Week: Still honouring a soldier’s promise to his mate



LEGACY Week (1-7 September) is a time to remember the vital role Legacy has played for a century in supporting the families of those who have given their lives or health in service to our country.

Since its inception in 1923, Legacy has upheld a solemn promise to help the families of veterans carry on with their lives – providing the stability, guidance, and assistance that a partner would normally provide.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Legacy’s mission began with a simple yet powerful pledge, a soldier’s promise to his dying comrade in the trenches of World War One, to “look after the missus and the kids”.

Today, Legacy supports around 40,000 partners and children of veterans who have sacrificed their lives or health while serving Australia.

The work of Legacy ensures that a child can receive an education and a fair chance in life, a widow is not left disadvantaged and alone, and a family is not torn apart by the effects of post-traumatic stress or other psychological and physical injuries.

“Legacy does not receive any Government funding, we rely on the generosity of the public getting behind us, particularly during Legacy Week,” Todd Vercoe, President of Mid North Coast Division of Sydney Legacy, told News Of The Area.

“During Legacy Week please keep a look out for those Legacy volunteers who will be out and about selling pins, pens and other merchandise to raise funds so that we are able to continue to serve the dependents of those who have lost their lives or health in the service of the nation.”

In the Mid North Coast region alone, there are approximately 80 Legacy beneficiaries, supported by 20 dedicated ‘Legatees’ who volunteer their time to visit or contact these families.

“Becoming a Legatee is a way to give back to those who have given so much and we are always seeking compassionate individuals willing to volunteer their time to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans’ families,” Mr Vercoe said.

By Mick BIRTLES