Candidates and ballot positions finalised ahead of September poll



COUNCILLOR and mayoral candidates in the local government elections on Saturday, 14 September, have been finalised and their ballot positions have been drawn.

Ten people have put their names forward for the eight positions on Nambucca Valley Council.



Five were councillors in the term that is coming to an end.

Two are representing a registered political party, while Bowraville is the best represented town with four nominees.

The candidates are, in order of their position on the ballot paper:

1. James Angel of Bowraville (Independent)

2. Ljubov Simson of Congarinni (Independent)

3. Tamara Castle of North Macksville (Independent)

4. David Jones of Nambucca Heads (The Greens)

5. Susan Jenvey of Bowraville (Labor)

6. Jane Smith of Nambucca Heads (Independent)

7. Troy Vance of Macksville (Independent)

8. Martin Ballangarry OAM of Bowraville (Independent)

9. Marc Percival of Bowraville (Independent)

10. Gary Lee of Utungun (Independent)

Four of the candidates are hoping to step into the shoes of popularly elected Mayor Rhonda Hoban.

They are Susan Jenvey, Ljubov Simson, David Jones and Gary Lee.

Kempsey Shire

Those vying for the eight councillor positions on Kempsey Shire Council, which extends to just north of Grassy Head, are a mix of grouped and ungrouped candidates.

Many of the names will be familiar. They are:

1. GROUP A (Independent): Alexandra Wyatt of South Kempsey (group lead), Julie Coburn of South West Rocks, June Wilson of East Kempsey and Gail Ryan of Crescent Head.

2. GROUP B (Independent): Kinne Ring of Willawarrin (group lead), Annette Lawrence of South Kempsey, Adam Matchett of Frederickton and Tyrone Walker of West Kempsey.

3. GROUP C (Independent): Dean Saul of Frederickton (group lead), Scott Butterfield of Frederickton, Rebecca Clifford of West Kempsey, Grant Simpson of Kempsey and Tina Carney of South Kempsey.

4. GROUP D (The Greens): Arthur Bain of Bellbrook (group lead), Michael Jones of Grassy Head, Vicki Taylor of Kempsey and Beris Derwent of East Kempsey.

5. GROUP E (Independent): Noel Selby of South West Rocks (group lead), Charanjit Bedit of South Kempsey, Richard Pearson of Yarravel and Lindsay Keay of Collombatti.

There are four ungrouped candidates, all independent.

They are Troy Irwin of Belmore River, Stephen McNamara of Mungay Creek, Trevor Martin of West Kempsey and Ben Paix of Kempsey.

The vote to replace Leo Hauville as the popularly elected Mayor will be hotly contested, with six nominees.

They are Arthur Bain, Charanjit Bedi, Dean Saul, Troy Irwin, Simon Fergusson and Kinne Ring.

Voting is compulsory for anyone over eighteen and registered on the electoral roll and you cannot vote if you are not registered.

You can check if your details are up to date, and what local government area you live in, by going to the Australian Electoral Commission website.

By Sue STEPHENSON