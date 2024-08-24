Congarinni’s Dr Ljubov Simson sets sight on Mayoral role



DR LJUBOV (Luby) Simson will attempt to become the Nambucca Valley’s next mayor at local government elections on September 14.

The farmer and small businesswoman has lived in Congarinni with her partner Jim since 2019.



From humble beginnings in 1968, escaping what was then the Czech Republic with little more than the clothes on their backs, Dr Simson told NOTA how her parents and their toddler boarded one of several destination-unknown planes assembled at an airport in Austria.

“There was no choice. We just went to Australia,” she said.

To make money for the family, her father, previously a civil engineer, became a plumber while her mother found work as a draftsperson.

Since then, finding her own career in research and education, Dr Simson studied and worked in Australian universities for several decades, beginning as a researcher in cancer immunology and ending up as an Associate Dean of Education at the Australian National University (ANU).

“In 2017 I designed and implemented an ‘Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access’ framework (IDEA) by which all work at ANU is now evaluated,” she told NOTA.

Dr Simson said she first became interested in the mayoral role after attending meetings organised by the Nambucca Environment Network (NEN) – a group organised in response to large intensive horticulture developments in the Valley.

“I am committed to sustainable development which underpins stewardship of the land and its people and supports water and food security for the Valley,” she said.

Dr Simson also acknowledges the long term contribution of outgoing Mayor Rhonda Hoban, and believes there could be “a leadership gulf” in her absence.

“We (Councillors) work with other councillors and staff,” she said.

“It’s a holistic team approach so although I originally identified my skill set in terms of supporting legislative change, I believe my team leadership and management skills could also be an asset to our community [as mayor].”

Another priority for Dr Simson if she were to be elected Mayor, would be building “community connections”.

This she defined as “the interaction between various community groups in the region and their communication with council” to improve efficiency and maximise the limited financial resources of the council.

Dr Simson said building a circular economy, where people could buy locally and reduce rubbish, would be the best way to provide local jobs and build a sustainable future for the region.

By Ned COWIE