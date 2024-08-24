Nambucca Valley Red Cross Branch celebrates 100 years of organisation



TUESDAY 13 August marked 110 years of the Red Cross in Australia.

To celebrate this milestone, Nambucca Valley Red Cross Branch members and volunteers gathered at the Red Cross Tea House in Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads.



“The Tea House was adorned with red and white streamers and red and white balloons,” said Lesley Smith, Secretary, Nambucca Valley Red Cross Branch.

“Displayed on the Tea House walls were examples of the many and varied styles of t-shirts worn by members and volunteers over past years.

“Mary Ball did a wonderful job of decorating the cake, re-using part of the topper which had been preserved from the 100 year cake.

“Michele Gerard and Mary Ball played a large role in setting the red and white theme which highlighted the importance of this historic event.

“My sincere gratitude to those team volunteers who also helped make this celebration memorable for Red Cross.”

The Branch’s patrons, Mrs Edna Stride OAM and Mrs Beatty Fuller, were given the honour of cutting the cake.

Despite unpleasant weather conditions, locals who had supported the Tea House over many years joined in the celebration by sharing a cuppa, an Anzac biscuit and of course, a piece of the celebration cake.