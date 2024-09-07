Letter to the Editor: Council failed to collaborate with governments



DEAR News Of The Area,

HAVING devoted 30 years to public service in the Coffs Harbour region, I have seen many councils come and go.

Throughout these years, I’ve worked with a variety of local leaders and witnessed both successful and ineffective governance.

Unfortunately, the current council has demonstrated an alarming inability to collaborate with state and federal governments, whether they be Coalition or Labor.

This failure has resulted in our city grappling with unresolved issues that demand urgent attention.

Among these issues are the council’s decisions that have burdened our community: the introduction of a new tip, the increasing rates, charges, and fees, and the noticeable reduction in services.

They’ve even struggled to maintain something as simple as our local lawns.

These failures are more than just oversights; they reflect a broader pattern of neglect and mismanagement.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

It’s clear that this council has had its chance, and it’s time for a change.

That’s why I’m voting for Nikki Williams and her team for a brighter future for Coffs Harbour. Nikki is a mum of three and has extensive small business experience, which gives her a deep understanding of the challenges our local businesses face, especially in these trying times.

She is young, energetic, and, most importantly, committed to putting our community first.

We need leadership that listens, acts, and prioritises the needs of Coffs Harbour.

With Nikki Williams, I believe we have that leader.

Sincerely,

Andrew FRASER,

Coffs Harbour.