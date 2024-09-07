Letter to the Editor: Importance of ‘meet the candidate’ appearances



DEAR News Of The Area,

MY wife Becky and I last week attended a “meet the candidates” meeting at Port Bowling Club.

The format of the meeting allowed us to get a good idea of the policies and personalities involved from all groupings and candidates except the Adam Roberts ticket.

Given that this group of six is the only one which supports the reduction in the number of councillors from nine to seven (do the arithmetic, their intention is clear), we would have appreciated the chance to hear their views.

Not to mention that their failure to appear could easily be construed as rudeness and arrogance.

Perhaps we should be wary of voting for groups who appear so reluctant to outline their thoughts and policies.

Regards,

Graham and Becky HARRINGTON,

Port Macquarie.