New refuge for women and children open in Port Macquarie



WOMEN and children in the Camden Haven will soon have a new place in which to seek shelter from domestic and family violence.

The Core and Cluster refuge is based in Port Macquarie and is named Djiyaganbaa, which means Sister Place in local Gathang language.



A spokesperson told News Of The Area that it will soon welcome women in need from across the entire Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.

Djiyaganbaa is run by Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, which has been providing crisis accommodation for local women and children for 44 years.

It is made up of eight pet-friendly self-contained two-bedroom units, known as the Cluster, and will have on-site, specialist support services for residents, known as the Core.

There is a large communal space for socialising and group programs, a BBQ area, vegetable gardens and a Yarning Circle for cultural activities.

Djiyaganbaa is one of 39 refuges approved under the first two rounds of the state government’s Core and Cluster funding.

Once all refuges are operational, the program will support an additional 2900 women and children escaping dangerous situations.

“This new Core and Cluster in Port Macquarie… addresses a crucial need in the region to provide a safe space and much-needed specialist wraparound support for its residents,” Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said in a statement.

Family and domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness.

Liberty CEO Kelly Lamb said safe and secure self-contained accommodation offers privacy, independence and empowerment.

“Our specialist domestic and family violence team and service provider partner organisations will work on-site with women to provide safety planning, counselling, legal support, pathways to education and employment, and healing and recovery programs,” she said.

“This refuge is greatly needed for our community, providing a safe, supported place to stay for women leaving a violent situation while they work towards accessing affordable long-term accommodation.”

Megan Davidson, who is State Manager of the Port Macquarie Core and Cluster refuge community housing provider, Community Housing Limited (CHL), said Djiyaganbaa was a testament to the power of collaboration.

“CHL played a vital role in securing the funding for this important initiative, creating safe and nurturing spaces.

“As a primary community housing provider on the Mid North Coast, we are also committed to working closely with these women in providing a pathway from crisis accommodation to stable and permanent long-term housing options.”

