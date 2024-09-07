Slice of Haven looks to 2025



THE Camden Haven’s premier event, Slice of Haven, will be back on 25 May 2025.

This year the food, wine, beer and music event took a break to refocus, rebuild, refresh, and seek new funding support.



Earlier this year organisers announced that ‘Slice’ would be rescheduled from May to 29 September due to additional compliance requirements which placed pressure on timing and funding for the not-for-profit event.

“Our committee is taking the time to look at ways to ensure the event’s financial viability,” said committee chair Robert Dwyer.

“Our approach is to refresh and revitalise to keep Slice of Haven delivering a great experience for visitors, showcasing local gourmet businesses and entertainment in the Camden Haven.

“The event has grown from a handful of stalls and 1,500 visitors in 2008 to 70-plus stalls and up to 15,000 visitors in 2019, before the global pandemic changed all our lives.

“We know Slice of Haven is a source of pride for our community and we appreciate the strong support we’ve had from locals, visitors, and stallholders.

“Without the support of many sponsors over the years, the event wouldn’t get off the ground every year.”

Slice of Haven began as an event to boost business and visitation to the region.

In 2008, the Chamber of Commerce recognised that the local area needed an identity to attract visitors and stimulate the local economy.

“With great local produce being grown on land and fresh seafood in our rivers and ocean, boosting our reputation as a destination with a gourmet lifestyle was the obvious identity choice to bring people off the highway and discover the Camden Haven,” said Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce president Rod Bucton.

“Thanks to the work of many volunteers, sponsors and food businesses serving up delicious food while a soundtrack from home-grown music plays against the backdrop of the Camden Haven River, the event has gone from strength to strength.”

Event coordinator Lisa McPherson said the Slice committee is stretching its skills through the Australian Centre for Regional Events’ Regional Events Accelerator Program, supported by the Chamber.

“We look forward to using what we’ve learned in the program to take a fresh look at all aspects of the event, but keep the feel-good, laid back atmosphere Slice is known for,” Lisa said.

“Stallholders can submit their Expression of Interest via the website now and in the long lead up to next year’s event on the Sunday 25 May 2025.”

Information about Slice of haven can be found on the Facebook page @SliceEvents or on the website www.sliceofhaven.com.au.

