Get ready for a Skate Jam in Kendall



A SKATE Jam will be held in Kendall on 15 September to celebrate the opening of its transformed sporting hub.

Built on the former Kendall Tennis Club courts on Graham Street, the brightly painted skate space is now breathing life into the old site.



Its construction was funded by a $450,000 grant from the NSW Government with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) co-contributing $150,000 to the project.

The site includes more than 715 sqm of skate space with a snake run, a 500mm high mogul with rainbow rail, a 900mm deep square bowl and a 1200mm high quarter pipe with hips and bowl section.

The vibrant mural has skate enabling coating and was painted by local street artist INDO.

It covers the entire park.

PMHC Group Manager Liveable Communities Lucilla Marshall thanked INDO and members of the local skateboarding community for their contribution.

“This has been a community inclusive project led by Council, supported by the NSW Government and our key skateboarding user groups,” Ms Marshall said.

Future stages of this project will include a play space at Kendall Recreation Reserve and, subject to available funding, an additional half basketball court.

Next Sunday’s Skate Jam will be held between 10am and 2pm.

It includes free skateboarding lessons, demonstrations and prizes and giveaways.

Kendall Tennis Club will have food and drinks available.

For more information and to register, visit council’s website at pmhc.nsw.gov.au/kendall-skate-jam.

