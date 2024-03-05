Letter to the Editor: Department of Planning gaslighting Coffs residents



DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE appears to be no end to the manner in which the Department of Planning will gaslight this community in relation to their plans for the Jetty Foreshores.

In Budget Estimates in State Parliament on 20/2/24, the most senior bureaucrat of the Department, Kiersten Fishburn, in explaining why the Council’s offer to purchase the Foreshores land was rejected, compared the Department’s plan for the Foreshore with the plan that the Mayor put out to generate discussion.

Ms Fishburn said of the Mayor’s plan: “nor was the uses materially different from what the state was intending to do anyway.”

Ms Fishburn’s 2IC, Leon Walker, said of the two plans: “They’re actually quite similar. The only real point of difference is the inclusion of residential, which the state Government proposes and which council doesn’t.”

That is outrageous.

How can Ms Fishburn claim any similarity between the plans.

The government plan is dominated by residential and resort buildings of up to six storeys in height.

How in any way, shape or form is this vaguely comparable to the Mayor’s plan which is predominantly parkland.

To add insult to injury Mr Walker tried to throw shade on the veracity of the council’s position on the Foreshores when he said: “If you look at the masterplan that has been proposed by the New South Wales Government versus the concept that has been put forward by the Mayor – and it hasn’t been, I understand formally considered by council, so there was also a lack of confidence that council actually endorsed that specific proposal.”

Leon! Leon! Leon!

At a meeting on 9/6/22 (SC22/29) council voted by six votes to three to reject the masterplan put forward by the government and in doing so, included the following statement.

Council “Confirms the community desire for this precinct (including the Jetty Hub area in the draft plan) being primarily utilised for open space, recreation and passive tourism land uses.”

I repeat this was endorsed by six votes to three.

Ms Fishburn and Mr Walker owe this community an explanation.

Regards,

Bruce WEIR,

Coffs Harbour.