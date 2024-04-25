Council still seeking restaurant lease for Foreshores community building



CITY of Coffs Harbour Council resolved on April 11 to grant General Manager Natalia Cowley the right to negotiate directly with interested parties for a restaurant lease on the top floor of the new community building on the Jetty Foreshores.



The City has now gone to market three times to secure a tenant.

“This is a prime site by the water’s edge in Coffs Harbour and the City is keen to find a quality tenant to further activate a busy area popular with local residents and tourists,” City of Coffs Harbour Business Services Director Steve Bayliss said.

The City has agreed in principle to potentially support a successful tenant with a financial contribution to assist with fit-out of the site for a restaurant.

“Any such assistance would be by negotiation and would be factored into the lease for the facility,” Mr Bayliss said.

The NSW Government funded the community building’s construction, which provides rooms for the TS Vendetta Navy Cadets, community groups, a ground floor kiosk and commercial space.