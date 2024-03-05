Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club to contest Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final



COFFS Harbour Boardriders Club are set to battle it out for a national title this weekend.

The local club will be one of 42 from across the country taking part in the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final at Burleigh Heads.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club qualified for this year’s Grand Final by winning their NSW North event on their home break last October.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club team consists of Will Martin, Jayke Sharp, Creed Smart. Rosie Smart, Ethan Stocks and Lee Winkler.

Team coach Andrew Lindsay is looking forward to a big weekend at Burleigh Heads, with the Grand Final having a new format.

“Everyone is excited to be heading up to Burleigh,” he said.

“We have had a few training sessions to focus on time management and have strategies for all sorts of outcomes that may arise due to the conditions and new format to include a long run around.

“We are looking forward to the challenge.

“More strategy than ever will be needed with the long run around and rock jump.

“The set up is slightly different this year due to the Burleigh Headland playing a role in the final.

“Previously at the Newcastle final it was simply a beach run, but that is not possible at Burleigh so now our surfers need to incorporate a bit of extra fitness.”

The Coffs coach is confident of a good result.

“We have a strong experienced team and with a bit of luck along the way we are expecting a good result,” he said.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the day, the energy is really electric with the best of Australian board rider clubs participating,

“Due to our win in the regional qualifier held at home last year we are sitting in equal first place which we hope will give us a good heat draw.

“We do have a reputation as being very tough to beat at the Australian Boardriders Battle final.

“Everyone will be navigating this new layout so we’ll have a clearer idea of how to strategize further after our first round.”

