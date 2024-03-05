Jiu-jitsu world champion inspires students in Coffs Harbour



COFFS HARBOUR’S mixed martial arts (MMA) and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) community recently enjoyed a rare opportunity to partake in two days of training with jiu-jitsu world champion Izaak Michell.

Hailing from Texas, Michell is an ADCC champion and IBJJF NOGI world champion, currently gearing up for his upcoming title match in the ONE Championship set to take place in Thailand on April 6.

For those unfamiliar, ADCC stands for the Abu Dhabi Combat Club, renowned for hosting one of the most prestigious grappling tournaments globally, known as the ADCC World Submission Fighting Championships.

Meanwhile, IBJJF NOGI refers to Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions organised by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), focusing specifically on no-gi grappling.

This form of grappling excludes the traditional kimono (gi), with competitors sporting rash guards and shorts or spats. No-gi competitions often feature a faster pace due to the absence of gi fabric for grips.

Cris Hisa, representing the Cris Hisa BJJ team in Coffs Harbour, expressed delight at the opportunity his students and others from the Mid North Coast had to learn from a world champion.

“Izaak Michell took the class exclusively for the Chris Hisa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu team students on the first day and a seminar open to all other academies on the next day,” Hisa said.

“Izaak Michell passed on the elements of his A-game to the participants, sharing his vast knowledge and an array of impressive moves.

“Although we had short notice to organise this event because of his tight schedule while preparing for his title match, it was very successful, attracting people from five different academies, including from Kempsey and Valla.

“It’s extraordinary to have someone of his calibre in our town, sharing his techniques and showcasing his skills.

“We hope he returns soon, but the impact in this community is already obviously massive, helping inspire the next generation to dream big.

“Thank you very much, Izaak Michell,” Hisa said.

By David WIGLEY