ADVERTISING FEATURE: Professionalism and personalised service with Hoys Allied Health



SINCE 2006, Hoys Allied Health has been a trusted provider of allied health care services to the Coffs Coast community, with five convenient locations from Sawtell to the Jetty.

Hoys now offers more than just Physiotherapy, with a dedicated Occupational Therapy team conducting home safety assessments and minor home modifications to enhance the quality of life for local clients.

Through personalised recommendations and low-cost equipment options, Hoys strives to create safe and accessible living environments.

Hoys’ Accredited Practising Dietitians provide practical, evidence-based nutrition advice tailored to individual needs.

With a focus on improving health outcomes, dedicated Dietitians offer personalised nutrition plans to support optimal health and well-being.

Exercise Physiologists can show you how to utilise exercise as medicine for chronic medical conditions, injuries, or age related conditions.

From tailored exercise programs to group classes for all ages, Hoys’ services are designed to enhance strength, balance, and mobility, and empower individuals to lead healthier, more active lives.

Health Funds, DVA and Enhanced Primary Care Plans are welcome.

Talk to one of the Hoys team today to discuss how they can support you.

Contact 02 6652 7355 or reception@hoyshealth.com.au, or visit Hoyshealth.com.au.