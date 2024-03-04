

TUESDAY’S event was a very popular 2 person Ambrose, with an excellent field of 70 ladies taking part.

Players had been encouraged to mix things up a little by playing with someone different, perhaps ladies they had rarely or never played with before. The huge turn out helped make this a fun filled morning out on the course, getting to know some new faces and even some new skills. Our ladies obviously found the mild, overcast morning to their liking too, with low scores reflecting the hot competition. Many teams stayed on to have lunch together before the presentation, so all in all this proved to be a very successful social round of competition.

Results for Tuesday 27th February 2024

1st Carolyn Affleck & Jan Olsen on 68.75

2nd Evelyn Potts & Deb Gardner 70.25

3rd Deb Matheson & Tanya Sinclair 70.5

4th Ann Morris & Jeanette Kemp 71.5

Place Getters (72-75.5): Marguerite Miller & Robyn Deppi; Trish Sattler & Trish Collins; Heather McGuinn & Maxine Mitchell; Debbie Booth & Gaye Gillard; Rhonda Dorman & Rosarie Mullins; Sue Nicholson & Julie Williams; Cheryl Foster & Jo Collins; Janet Moore & Pauline Barham.

No NTP this week, but chip ins to Barb Birmingham, Cheryl Foster, Marguerite Miller and Deb Dummett.

We were joined today by a new player, Robyn Wade formerly from Northbridge GC now a local member. Also welcome back to Sue Nicholson after a long absence.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Results 27/2/2024

1st Pamela Kelly; 2nd Pat Marr; 3rd Sylvia Bolden

Pennants Teams Presentation

Our new GM Peter Davies, and PGA Professional Andrew McCormack were on hand this week to present our 2 Pennants Teams with their new shirts for 2024 competition. These ladies will make up teams in 2 divisions to play against other club teams around the district in the coming months. As they represent Hawks Nest Ladies Golf in this prestigious competition, their new shirts will certainly help their team spirit shine.

Scratch Division (2) Team: Helen Haynes, Mandy Dickson, Denise Sainty, Caroly Affleck, Deb Matheson, Gaye Gillard, Kay Kim, Marcia Smith, Kathy Griffiths, Annie Benton and Liz Ross

Bronze Division (3) Team: Maxine Mitchell, Ann Syme, Rosarie Mullins, Sue Pritchard, Deb Gardner, Sari McDonald, Carol Maher, Jo Collins and Dale McCure

Thank you to all these ladies who have stepped up to represent our club this year. We look forward to following your progress throughout the competition. Thanks also to Andrew and the Pro Shop for providing the team shirts, as well as additional group tuition for the teams.

38th Annual Hawks Nest Ladies Classic 2024

The Classic is a hugely popular fixture on the golfing calendar each year. Our major sponsor is First National Real Estate Hawks Nest, and we thank them for their continuing support.

The tournament began as a fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter 38 years ago, and continues to raise valuable funds to support this worthy charitable service. The Rescue Helicopter is a great asset to all residents and visitors to our community, and Hawks Nest golfers regularly raise money to help it continue operating.

Competition in the Ladies Classic is played over 2 days, Monday 4th & Tuesday 5th March 2024.

Bookings opened online on November 27th at 3pm and not surprisingly, it was booked out within 5 hours. Numbers have been capped at 260 players, the large field requiring an early and a late tee off. So popular is this event that many ladies were disappointed to miss the intake, having played before and wanting to make it an annual event in their golfing calendar.

Players are coming from far and wide, for example from Norfolk Island, Victoria, many from Sydney clubs, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley, the central coast, mid north coast and the north coast. The event begins on Sunday afternoon with a meet and greet function, this year including a fashion parade with golf gear by Redback Clothing provided by Helen Haynes. The information session coincides with our super Sunday social golf event, with live music, monster raffles and a members draw.

Each day’s play begins with morning tea from 6.30 till 10.30am, provided by our lady members who volunteer to cook, sell raffle tickets, provide information, and any other support our visiting players may need. There is also an Event Dinner at the golf club on Monday night, this year themed as Let’s Get Tropical.

We hope everyone enjoys The Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Classic for 2024. Results will be published in next week’s NOTA.

By Dianne BOWES