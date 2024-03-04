New logo unveiled for North Worimi Country



WORIMI Elders from the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Aboriginal Reference Group have announced a new logo, which will be proudly displayed on future projects completed with the community.

The circular design was crafted by Worimi woman Melonie Hawke, and features several stylised symbols of the local Indigenous cultural landscape, along with the wording, in the Gathang Language, “burru Worimi barray”, which translates to “North Worimi Country”.



“We wanted a logo that was inclusive, and represented all Aboriginal People living in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest of north Worimi Country,” said local Worimi Elder Aunty Fran Flaus.

Worimi Elder Aunty Dr Liz McEntyre explained the elements for NOTA.

“The logo depicts the Biiwa (mullet) run which has a significant place in our Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest community, both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, which is symbolised by the concentric circles in the centre of the new logo.

“Fishing for mullet is often done by many generations of one family, represented by the dots surrounding the logo, and this is when vital knowledge and skills are passed down.

“The mullet run is amazing as it connects so many communities along the eastern coast when breeding occurs at sea from autumn to early winter.”

The Gathang language exists in several place names all around Port Stephens, from Birubi (View of the Southern Cross), to Tanilba (place of white flowers) and Mallabula (swampland between two mountains), up to Karuah (place of native plum tree) and Pindimar (place of black possums) and Bundabah (place of kangaroos).

By Thomas O’KEEFE