Letter to the Editor: Exciting election opportunity



DEAR News Of The Area,

WITH the 14 September Local Government election, we have a wonderful opportunity to elect a mayor and councillors who are committed to preserving the natural wonders of our beautiful Nambucca Valley and enriching the life of our community, rather than councillors who are focused on using their positions to further their own personal business interests.

We have a number of good candidates, particularly Greens mayoral and councillor candidate, Cr David Jones, who is keen to listen to the community and see it flourish.

Local councils are a strong vehicle for advocacy to other government levels and our most direct way of influencing the legislation that affects us.

A pillar of the Greens’ platform is social justice and we need a mayor who listens to all the community, including Indigenous, youth, seniors and those struggling with the housing crisis.

We need a leader who will act to protect our most valuable assets: our enviable beaches, our biodiverse forests and our beautiful river.

We need councillors who recognise that devastating our native forests by logging – at the taxpayer’s expense – results in fewer jobs and business opportunities than the Great Koala National Park would create.

We need councillors who do not want to see our prized productive farmland besmirched by black plastic, extractivist soil degradation and toxic sprays that pollute our waterways.

Your vote matters.

Vote for responsive, responsible government.

Vote for country, culture and community.

Vote 1 Greens David Jones.

Regards,

Mary FORBES,

Eungai Creek.