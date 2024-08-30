Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



A VERY busy week with great weather for golf, and good scores are coming in – the Golf Course is in excellent condition for the big events in the coming week.

Tuesday’s Monthly “Island Challenge” Medley Stroke event, sponsored by Toyota Genuine Service was won by Scott Burley (19) with net 64 from Joey Franck (6) net 66. Scratch winner Kai Burkinshaw 72. Best Lady Larraine Ambrose from Thurgoona (32) 71. Playing to Handicap or better to win a sleeve of Golf Balls were Scott, Joey, Kai ans Stephen Carr. NTP’s to also win a sleeve of balls to Dennis Ashton on 7, Colin Habgood on 8, Paul Bamback on 13, Kai Burkinshaw on 15 & Paul Bamback on 18. Check out the Leaderboard for the race to Cypress Lakes Golf Play & Stay Package on offer at the end of the year!

The women played a 4BBB Stableford on Wednesday. Judith Boyle & Susan Barnett scored 46 points to win from Sue Brooks & Kerrie Eichorn 45 and Jennifer Ainsworth & Narelle Delaney 44. The Ball Rundown to 41 points. NTP’s to Elizabeth Hobday, Lyn Vidler, Lyn Parkes on 5, Lisa Guest, Lyn Grose & Robyn Dyer on 8, Bryony Brownlie on 13, and Sue Brooks pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Thursday was our monthly “Dolphin Day” Medley Stableford, sponsored by Nambucca RSL Club. Overall winner was Roger Newman (18) from Windsor with 42 points, to claim the Dolphin Day Golf Shirt as part of his Trophy Package. Gregory Smith (10) has found our shorter Gold course more to his liking with a fine round of 41 points to win Division 1 (0 to 16) from Murray Ingram (12) 40 points on c/b from our Greenkeeper, Greg Jager. Bryan Ussher (21) tied with Thomas Wattison (18) on 37 points to win Division 2 (17 to 22) on c/b. Walter Bortoletto (29) returned to the winners circle with 38 points to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Chris Tinson (25) 37 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. Andrew Mackinnon won the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Daryl Wall on 5, Nev Newman on 7 (153cms), Ashton Herbert on 8 (168cms), Christine Crowley won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Greg Smith won Stu’s ball on 15, and Murray Ingram pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

A big thank you to Eyecare Plus who sponsored the Women’s Open Day on Friday (postponed from previous week due to uplayability (wet!) of the course. Over 120 ladies from all over the Mid North Coast attended the 4 Person Team Ambrose event. Dianne Mayo, Janet Neville, Cheryl Gilmour won the net event with 57.62. Gross winners were Christine Clarke, Natalie Titcume, Adrienne Smith & Karen Woodwell 67. The Ball rundown to net 61. There are numerous pictures of the various teams dressed in their Club colours on our Facebook page.

Another big field on Saturday, making the most of the return to good weather for the Medley Stableford, also Rnd 7 of the Men’s TopGun. Peter Scott (11) won Division 1 (0 to 17) with 40 points from Troy Herbert (5) 38.

Mark Johnston (22) from Helensvale top scored for the day with 42 points to win Division 2 (18 to 24) from David Bartos (19) 39 points. Rodney Ford (25) was the winner of Division 3 (25 to 45) with 39 points from Chris Cairncross (29) from Breakers on 37 points. Other good scores from Christopher Lucas, Geoffrey Harris, Ken Klim, Jai Wassens, Joe Street & John Morgan all 38 points, the Ball Rundown to 33 on c/b. Captain Ray Guiana won “Ecomists” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Troy Herbert on 5 (149cms) and 7, Dylan Mann on 8, Peter Scott won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Peter Thompson got Stu’s ball on 15, and Partick Handsaker won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with only 53 cms! Captain Ray will update the TopGun Leaderboard shortly.

Next week, we welcome the travelling Veteran Golfers for their annual Week of Golf at Nambucca – there is a Medley Stableford for Members on Wednesday. The Island Classic takes place over Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September, the majority of the field are visiting the Valley from numerous parts of NSW – please make all our visitors most welcome!

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN