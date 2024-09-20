Letter to the Editor: Lest we regret

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE final report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has been handed down.

The Defence Minister Richard Marles stated back in March that history would be the judge of the government’s response to its findings.

Within days of its release, highlighting problems of leadership deficiencies that reflected his own portfolio, Marles was in parliament stripping medals and confirming the prospect of prosecuting soldiers for war crimes.

In 2008 the then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd visited Australian troops in Afghanistan.

He described the conflict zone as a hell hole.

He stated to the troops, “When you’re out there in this godforsaken part of the world doing your stuff, you need to know that back home not only the nation is behind you, but people running the show like the Defence Force Chief is behind you. And the government’s behind you as well.”

By 2020 in response to allegations of war crimes, Rudd was demanding, “Those that are responsible for these crimes, and any efforts to conceal them, must be brought to justice.”

The hypocrisy of politicians can never be underestimated.

Accountability of any mistakes made in Afghanistan must start with those that sent our troops to that ‘hell hole’ and failed to provide the necessary leadership to adequately protect them both physically and psychologically in that ‘godforsaken part of the world’.

With veteran males serving in combat or security roles being twice as likely to die by suicide than other males in the population, it is obvious that support from our government is insufficient.

The Royal Commission is a once in a generation opportunity to make a difference to the wellbeing and health of veterans, and its findings must not be lost to the neglect of politicians.

In the words of Commissioner Dr Peggy Brown AO reflecting on the Royal Commission recommendations, “Everyone has the opportunity to create a better future for our veterans and their families.

Our service personnel and veterans have fought for you, the people of Australia! It’s now time to reciprocate and fight for them. Support the veterans in your community (and their families).

Let your local member know you will be watching.”

Regards,

Adam FULLER,

Mid North Coast.