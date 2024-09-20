Letter to the Editor: Importance of ‘conscientious journalism’



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN a time when many feel disillusioned with politics, it is crucial to remember the profound importance of our electoral process.

Elections shape our communities and influence every facet of our daily lives, from local services to broader governance.

Even if one harbours a degree of cynicism about politics, it is vital to recognise that our democratic system offers us a unique opportunity to influence the direction of our society.

During elections, especially those at the local level, having access to clear, unbiased information is invaluable.

This is where the role of conscientious journalism becomes indispensable.

I was particularly grateful this election season for the coverage provided by Luke Hadfield.

Residing in Port Macquarie, our primary source of free local news is News Of The Area.

Luke’s reporting on the recent council elections was not only thorough but also refreshingly impartial, presenting the candidates and the electoral process with clarity and fairness.

In a media landscape often marred by bias and sensationalism, Luke’s dedication to delivering objective and informative content was a breath of fresh air.

His coverage allowed voters like myself to make informed decisions, reinforcing the essential role of transparent journalism in our democratic process.

I extend my sincere thanks for his exceptional work.

His efforts are a testament to the positive impact that diligent, unbiased reporting can have on our community.

Sincerely,

Cherie ROBERTS,

Port Macquarie.