Letter to the Editor: New era for Coffs Harbour dawning?



DEAR News Of The Area,

I FEEL praise is due to the Coffs Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association (CCRRA) for their attempt during last week’s organised ‘Community Meet the Candidates’ meeting in bridging the current gap between the community and council through their assistance in developing mutual understanding between residents and elected representatives as well as nominated council candidates.

Tuesday evening, 27 August, when candidates for the Coffs Harbour council election met at the Boambee East Community Centre with local community members, was a first for the region.

Mayor Paul Amos, councillors Jonathan Cassell, Tony Judge and Tegan Swan as well as council candidate John O’Brien shall be commended for showing an interest in an open discussion and community consultation by attending the event to both outline their vision for Coffs Harbour and respond to questions from the audience on a range of topics.

I particularly respect the transparency shown by most of those council candidates present on how they would vote in the poll to be held on September 14 regarding multi-storey, and in my view, oversized residential development by the NSW state government at the Jetty Foreshore on public land.

Gumbaynggirr guest speaker Reg Craig and speaker in the audience Aunty Jenny passionately believed that this land has always belonged to their people.

They made it clear that the Gumbaynggirr people wish to keep the Jetty Foreshores for the public as a community space so that our open green areas can be preserved for the community and future generations to come.

The lively discussions were most informative and encouraging and, in my view, highlight the need for more events like this.

This notion was publicly embraced by independent candidate John O’Brien during the evening, when he made the very sensible suggestion that after councillors are elected there should be ‘Community Meet the Councillor’ sessions outside of the chambers on an ongoing basis.

I can’t agree strongly enough that this idea is exactly what Coffs Harbour needs – a way forward for different community voices to be heard in person by those in power.

Regards,

Kirstin YOUNG,

Safety Beach.