Letter to the Editor: Our area needs representation on Council



DEAR News Of The Area,

AS one of the larger LGAs in NSW, Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and our other nearby villages desperately need a representative on MidCoast Council to give us a voice.

It is possible to make this happen by voting 1 in the box above the line on Group B on the ballot paper.

Group B is made up of a group of independents with Tomas O’Keefe at the top of the ballot paper.

This will ensure our local area vote is not split to individuals.

In other words Group B will get the vote and that gives us a real chance of getting a representative voted in.

Thomas O’Keefe, known to most of us through his work for the NOTA, is well organised and has his team of 6 on the ballot paper.

A single vote in the box above the line will give our area a chance in the coming election.

Our community must think strategically as we have an opportunity to have a much needed voice on Council.

Regards,

Lee ANDERSON,

Tea Gardens.