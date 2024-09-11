Letter to the Editor: Our area needs representation on Council Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 11, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, AS one of the larger LGAs in NSW, Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and our other nearby villages desperately need a representative on MidCoast Council to give us a voice. It is possible to make this happen by voting 1 in the box above the line on Group B on the ballot paper. Group B is made up of a group of independents with Tomas O’Keefe at the top of the ballot paper. This will ensure our local area vote is not split to individuals. In other words Group B will get the vote and that gives us a real chance of getting a representative voted in. Thomas O’Keefe, known to most of us through his work for the NOTA, is well organised and has his team of 6 on the ballot paper. A single vote in the box above the line will give our area a chance in the coming election. Our community must think strategically as we have an opportunity to have a much needed voice on Council. Regards, Lee ANDERSON, Tea Gardens.