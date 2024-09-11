49 Alexandra Street, Bulahdelah is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



49 Alexandra Street, Bulahdelah

Price: $759,000

NESTLED within the heart of Bulahdelah at 49 Alexandra Street, this charming three-bedroom weatherboard home beckons with its blend of classic character and modern comforts.

Enviably situated on a generous plot spanning 1745 square metres, this property is an ideal acquisition for owner-occupiers, savvy investors, or those taking their first step onto the property ladder.

Upon entry, the polished red mahogany floorboards exude a warm welcome, leading through to an inviting open-plan lounge room. Here, a cosy combustion fire and convenient air-conditioning promise year-round comfort.

The home’s high ceilings amplify the sense of space, with natural light cascading through each room.

Culinary pursuits are a delight in the modernised kitchen, while the newly fitted bathroom boasts a chic bath, shower, toilet, and sink, complemented by a second toilet located within the practical laundry space.

All three bedrooms are generously proportioned, the master featuring a walk-in robe, with the remaining two benefitting from built-in wardrobes.

Energy efficiency is a standout, with 26 solar panels with battery back up to substantially reduce or eliminate power bills.

Outside, both front and rear verandas provide perfect spots for relaxation or entertaining amidst the serenity.

The fenced grounds offer peace of mind, along with ample parking courtesy of a carport and a single garage.

Seize this opportunity to make 49 Alexandra Street your own tranquil retreat or a wise addition to your investment portfolio.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

