Letter to the Editor: Please play New Zealand anthem on ANZAC Day



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE written to the Chief Executive Officer of Macksville RSL Club to formally request that the New Zealand National Anthem be played along with the Australian National Anthem on ANZAC Day.

It has been very disappointing at the Macksville Dawn Service not to have the New Zealand National Anthem played, as after all they fought as the ANZACS with Australia.

I would like to encourage all ANZAC services in our area to play both anthems each year.

The ANZAC committee at Macksville RSL have been doing a wonderful job.

The lighting on the bridge and trees is spectacular and the bagpiper adds a wonderful sentimental touch.

Regards,

Paula FULLER,

Gumma.