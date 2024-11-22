Letter to the Editor: Rescue at Diggers Beach



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE no doubt that if Ruby and Trent were not on Lifeguard rescue duty on 24 April 2024, I would have drowned at Diggers Beach.

My sincere thanks go out to both Lifeguards and to the Coffs Harbour Council of the day which sponsored Lifeguard service on our local beaches.

The day before Anzac Day is a day which I will personally have reason to remember.

Thank you Ruby for saving my life while risking your own.

After bathing between the flags on the south side of Diggers, I was making my way back to the shore.

The strong current was carrying me towards the north flag on the beach, so I was not concerned when my feet no longer touched the bottom.

I was going in the right direction after all.

As I got nearer though, there was an unusually strong sideways southerly cross current which carried me into the northerly dangerous no flag zone.

The nearer I got to the beach I tried to swim south as a savage rip carried me north and then abruptly whisked me out deeper into the sea.

The incoming waves there whipped up and collided with the strong outward rip current.

I swallowed considerable sea water but managed not to breathe it into my lungs.

As I sank in the water for the third time, the last thing I saw was a lifeguard paddling towards me on a surfboard calling out, “I’m coming!”

Too far away, I thought, but somehow, I had to make a final effort.

Suspended beneath the water I accepted I was about to drown.

I felt extraordinarily at peace with myself.

I still refused to breathe in water.

The lifeguard’s board unexpectedly nudged my head.

I missed, resurfaced, and a voice called out, “Get on the board”.

On the second attempt I managed to get across the board with the lifeguard beside me talking calmly to me all the time, “OK we’ll both get to the beach together like this”.

At this very moment a large wave hit us both off the surfboard.

I held on to the life board’s safety rope under the water, resurfaced under the board, and then managed to roll on to it.

I was so grateful to be delivered to the safety of the beach.

Ruby, the lifeguard, had calmly spoken to me encouragingly throughout the whole time the rescue took place, even though I had not seen her once.

Even when she single-handedly paddled us both back ashore.

Her skilled and calm professional actions saved my life.

Never assume you know the behaviour of unpredictable sea currents.

When a lifeguard says stay between the flags, they mean it!

Thank you, Ruby and Trent, for saving my life, at generous risk of your own.

Regards,

Robert GODWIN,

Coffs Harbour.