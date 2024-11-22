Marian Grove residents join Coffs Coast Family Care for festive connections



COFFS Coast Family Care is running an intergenerational program that brings young and elderly together, creating meaningful bonds that benefit both generations.

Celebrating the new initiative, residents from Marian Grove at Sawtell Catholic Care were entertained during Christmas festivities hosted by Coffs Coast Family Care.



The party took place on Tuesday, 12 November, at The Link, which is within the Marian Grove village precinct.

“We believe that every connection a child makes lays the foundation for their growth and development,” said Natalie Lye, Nominated Supervisor at Coffs Coast Family Care.

“Our intergenerational program is all about creating opportunities for children and the elderly to build relationships that make a real difference.

“We’re thrilled to be starting this journey with the residents from Marian Grove and what better way to begin than with a Christmas celebration.”

Graham Oliver, Operations Manager at The Link told News Of The Area, “It was a lovely morning and the residents that were able to come down thoroughly enjoyed watching the little ones.

“Intergenerational connection is something that we really like to foster here at The Link.”

Research shows these connections provide profound benefits, enriching the lives of both children and older adults.

Coffs Coast Family Care aims to support the emotional, social, and cognitive development of young children while offering the elderly community opportunities for engagement, joy, and companionship.

Starting in 2025, Coffs Coast Family Care will formally introduce the intergenerational program, facilitating regular visits and activities between children and elderly residents.

These get-togethers will be held regularly at The Link, are free to attend and anyone is welcome to participate.

Through these experiences, both generations will be encouraged to form bonds that bring joy and learning, creating lasting memories and promoting wellbeing for all involved.

By Andrea FERRARI

