Letter to the Editor: The sun will come up tomorrow Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 22, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, LAST Tuesday night, the day before the US election, my wife and I took our puppy for a stroll along North Wall beach as usual. Today as I write this email, Donald Trump is the President Elect, and I have just returned from walking my puppy along the beach, fossicking for interesting flotsam and jetsam. The world has not ended, nor will it. Yet as I watch the fall out from the US election I am absolutely astounded at how distressed some are over the outcome. That is why I have taken the time to write this letter. I want to reassure you all that the sun will still rise, the grass will still grow and the sky will still be blue. You and I will still go about our lives as if nothing has changed. Having seen many elections come and go in my time I am able to separate myself from it all knowing that very little will change in the long run. I hope that you are all able to come to the same conclusion. Best wishes, Andrew EAST, Coffs Harbour.