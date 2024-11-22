Letter to the Editor: The sun will come up tomorrow



DEAR News Of The Area,

LAST Tuesday night, the day before the US election, my wife and I took our puppy for a stroll along North Wall beach as usual.

Today as I write this email, Donald Trump is the President Elect, and I have just returned from walking my puppy along the beach, fossicking for interesting flotsam and jetsam.

The world has not ended, nor will it.

Yet as I watch the fall out from the US election I am absolutely astounded at how distressed some are over the outcome.

That is why I have taken the time to write this letter.

I want to reassure you all that the sun will still rise, the grass will still grow and the sky will still be blue.

You and I will still go about our lives as if nothing has changed.

Having seen many elections come and go in my time I am able to separate myself from it all knowing that very little will change in the long run.

I hope that you are all able to come to the same conclusion.

Best wishes,

Andrew EAST,

Coffs Harbour.