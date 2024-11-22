13 Lukin Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 13 Lukin Close, Boambee East

Price: $840,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 696.4sqm

THIS single-level family home, located in a peaceful cul-de-sac, offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.

Situated on a corner block in a quiet residential neighbourhood, it’s just minutes from shopping, public transport, and a short 5km drive to the vibrant Sawtell village.

Upon entry, the home immediately greets you with a spacious, north-facing open plan living and dining area, bathed in natural sunlight.

The adjoining, refurbished kitchen is well-appointed with ample storage including plenty of drawers for practically, a 600mm electric cooktop, a Miele dishwasher and a Chef self-cleaning oven, ensuring it’s both functional and stylish.

The home offers four bedrooms, with three featuring mirrored built-in wardrobes and low-maintenance vinyl flooring.

The master bedroom, located at the rear offers direct access to the undercover patio and backyard via a sliding door, plus a walk-in robe and ensuite for added privacy and convenience.

The immaculate main bathroom, which services the remaining bedrooms, features a new vanity and a separate toilet for practicality.

Comfort is assured with ducted air conditioning, just four years young, keeping the home at the ideal temperature year-round.

Additionally, the main and second bedrooms are both equipped with a split system air conditioner for extra climate control should you choose not to use the ducted system, not to mention there are ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the living area.

Step outside to the large undercover patio, ideal for hosting family gatherings, and enjoy seamless access via a sliding door to the kitchen for meal preparation.

The backyard offers a garden shed, plenty of space for kids to play or pets to roam, and a sense of privacy in this peaceful location.

For your convenience, the double lock-up garage, with remote on one side and internal access, includes drive-through access to the backyard, and the solar PV system with battery storage ensures your energy costs remain low.

With its ideal location in a cul-de-sac and close to all amenities, this home is the perfect choice for family living.

Contact Anna Hayton (0405 654 871) or Chris Hines (0439 667 719).

