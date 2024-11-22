Local talent on show at Sawtell Art Gallery’s year-end exhibition



A LONG Hot Summer is the upcoming end-of-year exhibition at Sawtell Art Gallery.

It provides artists an opportunity to present their own selections to the public.

Sawtell Art Gallery President Pene Charles, told News Of The Area, “This is one of our longest exhibitions and provides members with the opportunity to display material that they’ve been working on over the year but haven’t been able to match to one of our themed exhibitions.

“It also allows us to display the great talent that exists in our community.

“We see it as a tribute to our members and the community of Sawtell during the holiday period.”

One artist and regular attendee of the gallery’s workshops and classes is Jenny Evans who is hard at work preparing her submissions.

“I’m putting in some of my ‘faces series’ and a few abstract pieces,” she said.

“I’m quite abstract in style, Abstract Expressionism, I suppose, and I work mainly in acrylics.”

Jenny has been painting all her adult life but since moving to Sawtell and joining the gallery, has found “her tribe.”

“It is a welcoming and encouraging space for artists at all levels to exhibit and learn from such talented teachers and paint alongside very accomplished artists,” she said.

Another busy artist is Kathy Mikosza, originally hailing from Perth but now an active member of Sawtell Art Gallery.

Kathy is exhibiting abstract paintings and a landscape.

She describes her style as “rather eclectic, varied, but mostly colourful and loose using acrylic paints.

“Painting allows me access to the ‘zone’, hanging out with other artists and permission to play.

“Being in the ‘zone’ is a timeless, focused state, free of concerns about the outside world while being totally absorbed by the process of painting.

“I started because I liked hanging out with artists and the best way to do that was to go to art classes.

“I was in my fifties and finally had time for myself, to pursue my interests.”

The artists say the Sawtell Art Gallery is a friendly, inclusive, encouraging space.

Located at the Bowlo end of First Avenue, the Sawtell Art Gallery welcomes artists from all fields.

For those interested in submitting works, the due date is 8 December.

The exhibition opens to the public from Thursday, 12 December, with Christmas drinks and nibbles at 12.30pm.

It will close on 31 January, 2025.

To find out more about the Gallery and the next exhibition, people can check its website at sawtellartgallery.com.au

By Andrea FERRARI

