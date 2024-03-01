Letter to the Editor: Taylor Swift mania impacting Aussie entertainers



DEAR News Of The Area,

AUSTRALIAN families are going into debt spending thousands of dollars on Taylor Swift concert tickets, merchandise, accommodation, interstate flights, etc, which is already causing a major impact on attendance, ticket sales and concert cancellations for every other concert featuring local musicians!

This will reverberate on the local music industry for years to come, especially considering this sector employs so many people.

No concerts, no income!

Taylor Swift is a billionaire, and the millions will go offshore, whilst our musicians go broke!

I only hope all the Swifties remember this.

Regards,

Z.KOENIGSEDER,

Coffs Harbour.