Letter to the Editor: Return the field to public use



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN past times, Jetty High was known as ‘Jetty Jail’ – ugly buildings, concrete, no grass etc.

Now, the State Government has taken a leaf out of the Department of Corrective Services’ prison farm manual

and constructed a totally inappropriate and oppressive fence seemingly designed to keep both the children in and the public out?

The fence around the playing field is bizarre.

It should be removed and the space returned to public access.

What a huge waste of money.

Regards,

David JEFFERY,

Coffs Harbour.