Letter to the Editor: The threat to regional universities



DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a community independent candidate for Cowper, I feel compelled to respond to the concerning article (NOTA November 29) regarding the imminent crisis facing our regional universities due to Ministerial Direction (Policy MD107).

This Policy has led to delays in visa processing and decline in student numbers – specifically in regional areas.

The warning from Charles Sturt University is a clarion call that demands we take immediate action to safeguard the future of education and workforce development in our region.

The impact of this policy threatens not only the viability of our regional universities but also the very fabric of our communities.

Regional institutions such as CSU are pivotal in nurturing local talent, advancing research, and driving economic growth.

By undermining their financial stability, we risk creating a chasm of opportunity between urban centres and our regional areas.

This disparity does not merely affect students; it affects families, businesses, and the entire ecosystem of our community.

Importantly, the implications extend to an alarming skills shortage that we cannot afford to ignore.

With industries across Health, Education, Agriculture, and Engineering facing critical gaps in skilled professionals, our regional communities will find themselves at a severe disadvantage.

If we do not invest in the education and training of our youth, we will only exacerbate the outflow of talent to urban areas, leaving our region ill-equipped to meet future demands.

The urgent need for the government to overturn Policy MD107 cannot be overstated. We must prioritise the sustainability and growth of regional universities, ensuring that they remain accessible and well-resourced.

Every dollar invested in our local education systems is an investment in a vibrant, skilled workforce that will contribute to the prosperity of Cowper and beyond.

As I campaign for a brighter future for our region, I pledge to advocate fiercely for policies that empower our educational institutions and promote equitable opportunities for all.

It’s time we unite as a community, voice our concerns, and demand our government take decisive action to support regional universities, the cornerstone of our local economies.

Thank you for shedding light on this critical issue.

Together, let’s ensure that our regional universities can continue to thrive and that our communities will not suffer the consequences of further neglect.

Warm regards,

Caz HEISE,

Independent Candidate for Cowper.