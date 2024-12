C.ex Coffs Bowls Club results

PRESIDENT Pairs along with plenty of Social Bowls, weather permitting, was the focus for November.

Robyn Groundwater, Mary Buckley had a win in the President Pairs with Margaret Stocks and Di De La Cruz the Runner-ups(pictured). A President Pairs perpetual trophy donated by our past president Doreen Watts, in 2005 will be presented to Robyn and Mary at our annual presentation day.

Tuesday 5th November: Margaret Stocks, Jeanette Kutz d Laine Down, Mary Buckley 8-18; Angela Fryer, Robyn Groundwater, Di De La Cruz d Angela Fryer(s),

Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron 17-10;

Thursday 7th November: a very hot day, so a short game with Rosemary Williams, Robyn Groundwater, Jeanette Kutz d Margaret Stocks, Laine Down, Mary Buckley 16-5.

Tuesday 12th November: President Pairs: Margaret Stocks, Di De La Cruz d Laine Down, Jan Appleton 20-18; Robyn Groundwater d Liz Ann Jeffery, Dot Heron 23-11;

Chris Irvine, Joan Griffin d Rosemary Williams, Sue Wilson 16-13; Jim Down, Jeanette Kutz won on a forfeit.

Thursday 14th November: President Pairs: Margaret Stocks, Di De La Cruz d Jim Down; Robyn Groundwater, Mary Buckley d Chris Irvine, Joan Griffin. Social: Laine Down, Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron d Laine Down(s); Sue Wilson, Jan Appleton 23-8.

Saturday 16th: President Pairs final: Robyn Groundwater, Mary Buckley d Margaret Stocks, Di De La Cruz 22-7.

Tuesday 19th November: Viv Gayford, Margaret Stocks, Dot Heron d Viv Gayford(s),Laine Down, Di De La Cruz 16-9; Angela Fryer, Robyn Groundwater, Jeanette Kutz d Angela Fryer(s), Rosemary Williams, Graham Cowell 17-13.

Thursday 21st November: Margaret Stocks, Viv Gayford, Laine Down, Jan Appleton d Margaret Stocks(s), Angela Fryer, Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron 16-12; Robyn Groundwater, Jeanette Kutz, Di De La Cruz d Maureen Cotsell, Joan Griffin, Sue Wilson 31-10.

Tuesday 26th November: Joan Griffin, Mary Muller, Jeanette Kutz d Angela Fryer, Margaret Stocks, Sue Wilson 17-11; Rosemary Williams, Graham Cowell d Liz Ann Jeffery, Dot Heron 22-10; Laine Down, Di De La Cruz d Joce Landrey, Jan Appleton 23-15.

By Mary BUCKLEY