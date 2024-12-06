Park Beach Mens Bowling Club results



CLUB Triples Final Sunday 30 November 2024

The final of the Club Triples finally took place on Sunday 1 December. In what proved to be a highly entertaining match, the team of Ray Finch, Ian Trengrove and Corey Daley overcame Chris Weatherall, Jeff Thorn and David Valentine 30 – 29 on the last end. Well done to both teams.

R Finch, I Trengrove, C Daley d C Weatherall, J Thorn, D Valentine 30 – 29

Mixed Triples/Fours Tuesday 26 November 2024

K Bienefeld, J Dunn d C Domjohn, R Coffey 24 – 12

D Catling, R Wisley, L Clancy, M Star d M England, T Aarts, P Elliot, C England 17 – 15

Moose, B Nicho, S McAviney, D Wilson d S Crawford, R Douglas, S Jones 29 – 12

M Ross, C Jones, P Rambow d K Williams, J Long, R Lane 18 – 14

C McLeod, C Hansen, Trenny d S Kindred, A Taylor, P Lawrance 19 – 15

G Williams, G Meyer, R Beaumont, G Hinsley d W Grimshaw, J Robinson, R Aitken, B Johns 24 – 11

B Kelly, T Brown, P North, K Morrison d R Finch, J Kennedy, W Moore, L Morris 19 – 14

K Elliot, C Weatherall, R Oakley, D Condon d M Cutts, J Murtas, L McLeod, G Stanford 30 – 10

Mens Triples/Fours Thursday 28 November 2024

C Weatherall, G Stanford, D Valentine, T Erskine d J Lowndes, S Kindred, J Kindred, G Kindred 27 – 14

D Stirton, G Flynn, M Clarke, L Boekeman d P Woodsell, G Brewis, P Toy, L Morris 23 – 12

L Frail, D Catling, B Trottman, B Garner d D Burridge, R Wisley, M McCabe, D Wilson 19 – 18

W Grimshaw, J Robinson, P North, M Berube d T Cooper, GJ Meyer, R Kelly, R Shephard 22 – 15

R Finch, B Walmsley, C Hanson, I Trengrove d M Miller, R Douglas, S Jones, W Moore 23 – 9

L Goodacre, M Finn, K Johnson, J Dunn d K Williams, S McCudden, K Crooks, S Sloan 25 – 16

J McLeod, W Kelly, J Long, P Newman d C Brian, B Hardwick, G Bugden, K Morrison 22 – 9

J Eding, R Aitken, H Katala, G Colman d G Williams, D Francis, R Beaumont, G Hinsley 21 – 14

G Power, S Crawford, M Star, R Harris d N Dean, A McKee, R Host, J Bishop 18 – 11

Mens Pairs Saturday 23 November 2024

C Weatherall, T Erskine d R McWha, D Lindner 24 – 18

Alex, C Holland d W Moore, S Jones 22 – 16

R Oakley, M Monck d K Morrison, D Condon 24 – 20

P Rambow, R Douglas d G Gardiner, M Darcy 24 – 15

N Dean, G Stanford d G Duffey, K Cutmore 26 – 13

J Flynn, G Flynn d R Host, L Boekeman 27 – 16

Social Bowls is played each week Tuesday pm (Open) Wednesday am (Ladies) Thursday pm (Mens) Friday am (Open) Saturday pm (Open).

Greens are open for roll-up Tuesday to Sunday from 11.00am. Barefoot Bowls enquiries through reception please.

Park Beach Bowling Club conducts free bowls lessons every Saturday morning, weather permitting, from 9.30am. All ages and skill levels welcome. Please put your name down at Club reception by 3.00pm Friday to make sure you don’t miss out.

By Todd BROWN