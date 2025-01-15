Letter to the Editor: Time to act



DEAR News Of The Area,

AT this time every year the main topic of conversation is the problem with jet skis – this year is no different.

In what has become an emotive topic, let’s take a cool-headed approach to the issue to find a suitable outcome.

Firstly, let me congratulate our Mayor Leah Anderson for confronting, head on, an ongoing major issue that has tormented the general public for decades.

The problem, as I see it, is that far too many jet ski operators have continued to be disrespectful to others on the water and family beachgoers out for an enjoyable day, whether they be holiday makers or locals.

Port Stephens, inside the biggest Marine Park in NSW, is a prized tourist destination which is growing in popularity in a highly competitive market.

The tourist dollar is a major source of our income, as such we owe it to our visitors to provide a safe environment for all, in the hope that they will return.

Speed, noise and ‘hooning’ are the antisocial activities of most concern.

The big losers in this debate are those who use jet skis responsibly – family groups, fishers, explorers and surfers.

It must be realised that jet skis have a vital role to play in our community particularly for Water Police, Maritime, Fisheries, Marine Park, Surf Clubs and Marine Rescue.

So, the question remains – what can be done?

Former State Premier Bob Carr solved the dilemma in Sydney Harbour in 2001 by simply banning jet skis.

This of course increased the problem in other seaside communities.

Interesting to note that on the Central Coast, Gosford MP Liesl Tesch, banned jet skis along Ettalong Beach in November 2024 with fines being enforced over the holiday period.

“Too often we have seen people breaking the law or ruining the experiences of others at Ettalong Beach,” she said.

Public safety is the most pressing factor which should be addressed by a reduction of speed inside the port.

It has been suggested that the limit should be set for all craft at 20 knots which equates to 37kmph.

Is that too high?

How will speed be assessed by the controlling body, Maritime? Closures to jet skis, similar to Ettalong, need to be considered – Little Beach, Boat Harbour, Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay, Nelson Bay and Jimmys Beach to name a few where crowds, in family groups, flock.

Let us not forget other residents who rely totally on the waters of Port Stephens dolphins, turtles, sea birds and the occasional whale.

These creatures rely on us to protect them.

The latest figures from Taronga suggest that we accommodate between 200-500 turtles.

I’m not sure of the dolphin population but I do know that they play a major role in bringing tourists to the port.

Surface breathing aquatic animals are susceptible to boat strike so surely a reduction in boat and jet ski speed makes sense.

For those with the ‘need for speed’ I would recommend anywhere east of the entrance to the port.

There is nowhere inside the port that I would recommend as being suitable or acceptable to high speed usage.

The efforts of the Mayor and ultimately our local MP Kate Washington can only be fruitful with continued support.

If you are genuinely concerned about the problems caused by jet skis in this community this is the time to voice your opinion.

Regards,

John CLARKE,

Fingal Bay.