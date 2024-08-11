Letter to the Editor: Understanding the root causes of homelessness



DEAR News Of The Area,

This Homelessness Week, when we focus our attention on people who are homeless, Community at 3 reaffirms its commitment to strive to address the issue in Camden Haven.

Many people have different ideas on how a person becomes homeless.

Some people conclude that the people who are homeless are not deserving of our support and their presence degrades the community.

It is important to consider how we think about the issue.

This has a big effect on what we do about it.

Often our ideas about homelessness are actually shaped not by direct experience but rather are influenced by media reports or the stories our friends tell us.

Think about it.

What do we really know and how do we learn about these things?

Many of us will have people who will tell us stories about people who are homeless but they never get to the bottom of why people are in this position.

It does matter that we understand the root causes, because this has a profound impact on how we respond.

Community at 3 invites homeless and lonely people to a ‘connect’ barbeque each Wednesday behind Laurieton United Services Club, commencing at 3.00pm.

Potential volunteers are also welcome.

Here, at the barbeque, our community comes together to support the vulnerable and learn from people themselves the best way we can assist them.

Regards,

Theo HAZELGROVE,

Community at 3.