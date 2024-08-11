Hooked on the Camden Haven: Coastal bliss with snapper, tailor and more



THE past week has been an angler’s paradise along the Camden Haven, with ideal weather conditions enticing countless fishing enthusiasts to cast a line.

Looking at the long-term forecast the sublime winter weather should continue for another week.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Camden Haven region has been a hotspot for offshore anglers, with consistent reports of impressive snapper catches.

The shallow waters close to Bonny Hills and Lake Cathie have proven particularly successful.

While soft plastics remain a top choice for targeting these prized fish, many anglers have also enjoyed success by anchoring, using a burley trail, and fishing with lightly weighted pilchards.

For fishing off the rocks this week, although the elusive drummer is still present, locating them requires increased persistence and careful selection of fishing spots.

Tailor have been making their presence known at Grants Head and Point Perpendicular, while the breakwalls have yielded some respectable bream during the evening hours.

The beaches between Lake Cathie and Middle Rock have produced a satisfying mix of bream, whiting, and flathead, with the incoming high-tide wash around Lake Cathie would be the best bet for a productive spot this weekend.

In the Hastings River area, as the water clears from the last few weeks of unsettling swell, the southern breakwall has been a reliable location for luderick, with cabbage and weed proving effective bait choices.

Along the Port Macquarie CBD waterfront has also offered opportunities for bream anglers, especially during evening sessions with strip bait or prawns.

The recent night high tides have created excitement among local anglers, with a few fortunate individuals landing impressive mulloway exceeding the fifteen-kilogram mark from the breakwall.

Flathead fishing has been somewhat inconsistent, with periods of good action interspersed with slower days. Persistence is key in fishing, and I promise you it is worth it when you catch that personal best or first fish.

Offshore, a few local anglers who ventured out mid-week were rewarded with exceptional snapper catches, highlighting the excellent fishing that seems to occur after periods of rough seas.

Whilst the conditions allow, heading out for a deep drop fish can be rewarding, last weekend produced impressive results, with anglers returning to shore with eskies filled with delicious blue-eye trevalla.

This weekend’s forecast looks fantastic to head offshore and try your luck fishing the deep blue.

By Kate SHELTON