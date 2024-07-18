Lifelong learning and laughter at Laurieton Probus Club



A VERY well attended Probus Club of Laurieton meeting was held at Laurieton United Services Club last Wednesday, with the majority of the club’s 53 members present.

The meeting featured two guest speakers from News Of The Area: Client Account Manager Chan Ansell and reporter Bill Harrow.



Their talk included details of the new local newspaper, which this week produced and printed its seventh edition.

Probus invites a guest speaker to each of their meetings.

Previous speakers have included a local pharmacist, a member of the Heart Foundation, an ambulance officer and a representative of the Rural Fire Service.

Aside from the educational guest speakers, Probus members also enjoy an active social schedule.

“Probus brings like minded retirees together in a wide range of activities, including social events, outings, dinners, lunches, the theatre and picnics,” said secretary Wilma Boyd.

“At the moment, we are planning a trip to Roto House in Port Macquarie, with dinner that evening at the Settlers Inn,” she said.

High on the agenda of many of the group are Saturday afternoon games of Canasta, held at members’ homes on a rotating basis.

Club members also attend the Australian Outback Spectacular each year in Queensland.

Among all the fun, the Probus club also works to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of its members.

Welfare Liaison Officer Beryl Ferrett visits members in hospital, sends get well cards and keeps an eye on members’ mental health.

By Bill HARROW