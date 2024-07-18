Laurieton Vintage Motor Club gears up for 2024 Show and Shine



CAR enthusiasts are revving up for the 2024 Laurieton Vintage Motor Club (LVMC) Show and Shine, set to take place on Sunday 1 September from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The event will be held at the Laurieton United Services Club.



Founded in 2016, the LVMC is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the restoration and preservation of vintage motor vehicles in a friendly and social atmosphere.

This year’s Show and Shine promises to be a spectacular display of automotive history, featuring approximately 80 classic cars and motorcycles from various car clubs and community members from the surrounding area.

Attendees can look forward to a range of attractions, including a BBQ managed by members of the Laurieton Men’s Shed.

The Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) will also be open with their cafe offering coffee, light meals, cakes, and a bistro serving quality lunches.

Spectator entry is free, with voting for the People’s Choice award available through a gold coin donation.

There will also be a raffle, with all profits from the day going to support local charities Camden Haven at 3 and the Laurieton Men’s Shed.

“We have two great local community groups that will be supported by the event,” said event coordinator Steve Mclean.

Exhibitors are invited to arrive between 7:00am and 10:00am, with a $10 cash entry fee for their vehicles.

Judging will cover nine categories, ensuring a diverse range of classic cars and motorcycles will be recognised.

The categories being judged include: People’s Choice, Shannon’s Choice, Australian Pre-1970, Australian 1970 to 1994, Non-Australian 1960 to 1994, Non-Australian Pre-1960, Motorbike Pre-1994, Hot Rod, and Non-Driver.

Mr Mclean expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event, emphasising the importance of community support and the charitable impact of the proceeds.

Further information and updates can be sought by following the Laurieton Vintage Motor Club group on Facebook.

Don’t miss the chance to witness a stunning array of vintage vehicles while supporting a good cause at the 2024 Laurieton Vintage Motor Club Show and Shine.

By Luke HADFIELD