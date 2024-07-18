Royal Hotel Kew delights families with fun-filled petting zoo



ON Friday 12 July the Royal Hotel Kew delighted local families by hosting a petting zoo, thanks to the collaboration with Macleay Valley Farm.

The event provided much-needed entertainment for children during the school holidays, drawing approximately 160 attendees, including roughly 60 kids.



The hotel’s popular beer garden played host to the lively petting zoo, featuring a variety of friendly animals such as goats, sheep, chickens, ducks, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Children of all ages had the chance to enter the pen and interact closely with their feathered and furry friends.

Parents and guardians found the setup ideal, as they could easily supervise their children while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere of the beer garden.

Local mother Eliza Thrash expressed her appreciation, telling News Of The Area, “It’s a great initiative and we’re so lucky to have something like this close to home as well as community focused business owners.”

The event attracted not only local families but also visitors from outside the area, who saw the event as a perfect family outing.

Publican and local Scott Coman praised the success of the day.

“We had exceptional feedback from grandparents, parents, and of course the kids,” he said.

Mr Coman, a father of two young children, said he is always on the lookout for engaging school holiday activities.

Leading up to the current holidays, he thought it would be wonderful to host free events in the hotel’s beautiful beer garden.

The positive reception of the petting zoo confirmed his idea was a hit.

Following the success of this event, Mr Coman confirmed plans to continue hosting school holiday events for the community.

Today (Friday 19 July) from 12pm to 2pm, the hotel’s beer garden will feature a reptile show, promising another exciting activity for families promoting awareness and conservation through wild education.

The Royal Hotel Kew’s commitment to providing family-friendly entertainment has clearly resonated with the community, and locals eagerly anticipate future events.

By Luke HADFIELD