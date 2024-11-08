Local poet inspired by Banksy and Dorothy’s Bench



INSPIRATION can be anywhere, from the works of a world-renowned artist, to a humble plastic park bench, both of which have inspired local poet Stefan Apostol.

Currently a volunteer at a Hawks Nest nursing home, Stefan’s storied past has included composing music; being in a rock band; recording a solo at Abbey Road; publishing children’s books and; helping corporate clients manage stress.



This year, he was inspired to write poetry by a series of Banksy paintings.

He then took the leap of posting his words on the BANKSY Art Official Group Facebook page.

The poems, “The Red Balloon”, “Love’s Rose”, “Life Webs”, and “If Not Now Then When?” were all submitted in 2024.

“Love’s Rose” was conjured by Banksy’s spectral image of a departed partner handing a rose from the mists to his living lady. It speaks to the enduring nature of real love.

“Life Webs” is a short metaphor for the spinning of “life webs”, based upon two friends’ mutual respect and care.

“The Red Balloon” is inspired by one of Banksy’s better-known images, that of a little girl holding a floating red balloon, the string to which forms the cursive letters “love”’.

“Peace is subjective, and anyone can find it in their own way,” Stefan said of this piece.

“If Not Now Then When” reflects the image that inspired it with spacing and wording, a concept that has to be seen.

After reading about the Mirreen Street footpath in NOTA last year, Stefan found inspiration in the fifteen-year saga and the people who persisted, namely Dorothy Thompson, whose initials now adorn the end of the path itself.

NOTA was there for Stefan and Dorothy’s first meeting, during which Stefan presented a laminated copy of his poem “Dorothy’s Bench”.

“I can’t believe that anyone thought to be inspired by what I’ve done here in Hawks Nest,” Dorothy said.

“I’m pleased I’ve done something useful here, I’ve loved living here.”

The verse conjures memories of those who once sat there; how they might have enjoyed the gorgeous natural surroundings; what they may have thought about; and the interpretation of their departure from the bench.

By Thomas O’KEEFE