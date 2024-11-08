North Arm Cove’s Yallarwah Park upgrades now complete



UPGRADES to Yallarwah Park in North Arm Cove have been completed, with the recent installation of interpretive signage around the site.

The upgrades, which began with a 2022 grant from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund grant, has seen installation of a newly laid, fully-accessible exercise pathway, two exercise equipment stations, a picnic gazebo, and a series of informational signs.



“The upgrades to Yallarwah Park officially make it a hub for local recreation, providing an accessible, engaging outdoor community space for exercise, play, connection and learning,” John Kugel, NACCAi committee member who assisted in managing the project, told NOTA.

“The park’s new 260-metre sealed walking track, exercise stations, and additional seating, create an inviting outdoor space for all ages and abilities to visit, including elderly residents and those with mobility challenges.”

The committee felt that there was not a lot of awareness about the historical significance of the area, such as the Australian Agricultural Co. roots at Carrington, which led to the plans and building around much of the region.

“The interpretive signage was created in collaboration with the Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council, and gives an opportunity to learn and celebrate the area’s significant history, high biodiversity and natural values, as well as its Worimi cultural heritage.

“It’s a project that North Arm Cove Community Association Inc (NACCAi) is very proud to see come to fruition, and community feedback has been extremely positive, we have seen the walking track and exercise stations getting plenty of use.”

Local resident Darrall Thompson attested to the positive addition the park upgrades have made to North Arm Cove.

“Thank you Naccai for the excellent Yallarwah walking/exercise track opposite the Community Hall and to Doug Kohlhoff who did so much work on the original grant application,” he said.

“After breaking my leg earlier this year, it was my go-to rehab walk doing timed laps on the iPhone – yesterday I got down to 2 mins 26 seconds – and the exercise equipment where you are lifting your own body weight is a great incentive for losing weight.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

